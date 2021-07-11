Drug abuse : Group takes ‘Say No’ to drugs campaign to Plateau schools





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

AS the problem of drug abuse escalates across the country, a group, Young African Leaders Initiative, YALI, has taken a campaign to dissuade children from consuming illicit drugs to schools in Jos the Plateau State capital.

YALI, an association of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni in Nigeria, working in collaboration with the support of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, visited Government Secondary School, Kyan Rikkos, Government Secondary School, Gwom, and Assemblies of God Private School, which are operating in drug-prone communities.

It will be recalled that illicit drug consumption has fuelled a series of criminalities in Plateau communities, while some members of cult groups such as the dreaded ‘Sara Suka gang’ are often caught with illicit drugs.

Such cultists have also recruited children as young as eight years as members and exposed them into drug consumption not minding the dire consequences.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper