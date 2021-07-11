Emir of Kajuru, family members, aides, others kidnapped in Kaduna







By Ibrahim Wuyo, KADUNA

Bandits have abducted the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna State, some members of his family and palace aides.

Also, a mother and her children were abducted in Zaria, but the mother was reportedly released by the bandits when they discovered she could not walk fast enough in the bush paths.

While confirming the abduction of Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu at his residence in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Muhammed Jalige, said the second class Emir was abducted alongside 10 other persons.

“A manhunt with the operatives of Police and other security agencies has already been launched to rescue the Emir and others unhurt,” he said.

However, a palace source told journalists that the bandits raided the Emir’s residence on Sunday around 12 a.m. and abducted 12 other persons, including the royal family members and aides.

It was said that those abducted included three women, two of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper