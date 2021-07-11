Italy vs England Euro 2020 final: ‘coming home’ or Rome?







By Emmanuel Okogba

Italy and England will face-off later today in the final of the Euro 2020 having proven to be worthy contenders for the most sought after national team football honor in Europe.

The ‘Football’s Coming Home’ anthem by David Baddiel, The Lightning Seeds and Frank Skinner has gotten louder since England saw-off Denmark in the semi-final to qualify for their first major football final since 1966.

Being that football is believed to have started in England, it is only expected for English fans to see winning the trophy as an appropriate compensation.

The Italian side standing between them and the title are no pushover either. Italy has not lost a game in 33 matches and don’t look like giving up their record anytime soon.

In the last five meetings between both sides, Italy has won four, while they played out a goalless draw during a 1998 World Cup qualifying match.

