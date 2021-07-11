NDLEA intercepts N6.5bn heroin at Lagos airport, declares drug baron wanted





**Blocks cocaine, others going to UK, Dubai.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a consignment of 26.150kilograms of heroin with a street value of over an N6.5billion at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The illicit drug had arrived in Lagos in 25 parcels from South Africa through an Air Peace Airline flight on 30th June 2021 and was detained for screening following reasonable suspicion of the content of the consignment.

A follow-up operation was subsequently carried out the following day, 1st July when narcotics officers of the MMIA command trailed the driver and a clearing agent that was assigned to deliver the consignment to the house of a baron, Tony Chidi Onwurolu at No. 132 Lateef Adegboyega Street, off Ago palace way by Grandmate bus stop Okota, Lagos.

During the follow-up operation, Tony Chidi Onwurolu who obviously mounted a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper