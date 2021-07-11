Nigeria in chaos because youths have failed as vision carriers — Ojogo







Dayo Johnson Akure

The President and Visionnaire of the Foundation, Believers’ Family Foundation, (BFF), Mrs Bulous Florence Ojogo has said that the country is in chaos because the youths have failed in their responsibilities as the vision carriers.

Ojogo said this at the inauguration of the foundation’s state and local government councils coordinators held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Press Center in Osogbo, Osun state.

“I would not agree that Nigeria is in chaos because the government has failed us but I would say confidently that Nigeria is in chaos because the youths of this nation are failing in their responsibilities as the vision carriers of the nation”.

“The youths are the ones with capacities to see vision in reference to the Holy Scripture, Joel 2:28.

“Where there is no vision, the people perish, according to the book of Proverbs chapter 29 and verse18.

