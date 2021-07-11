Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze constitutes Legal Team to monitor trial







By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has constituted a legal team to monitor the proceedings at the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu when his legal battle with Federal Government resumes on July 26, 2021.

The team will be led by led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Joseph Obinamma Ojobu will also be joined by selected eminent Igbo leaders.

Ohanaeze said they identify fully with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, among others, but condemned the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.

The apex Igbo body, in their characteristic late reaction to major issues concerning Igbo, also urged the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword, and allow the southeast leaders and stakeholders to address “these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations”.

