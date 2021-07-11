SDGs on energy: Indigenous, US firms sign MoU for production of HDPE in Nigeria







By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Nigerian firm, Quantum Strategies and Energy Solutions, QSES, has signed an exclusive sales agreement with a U.S.-headquartered firm, ISCO Industries, to provide High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and fittings, fusion equipment, training and certification, and other allied services for the oil and gas, LNG, waterworks, mining, and manufacturing industries.

The agreement, according to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of QSES, Akinwale Biobaku, followed due diligence and checks done by the agreeing parties, including the United States Commercial Services, USCS, of the US Consulate in Nigeria.

He said further that, the initiative was QSES’s response to the growing demand for HDPE pipes and fittings in Nigeria largely due to its environmental friendliness, energy conservation, and inherent cost-savings on installation, environmental pollution, maintenance, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper