Stolen artefacts belong to Benin Palace — Experts advise Obaseki to tread softly

Historians and experts have said the stolen Benin artefacts that will soon be returned to the country from Europe belong to the palace of the Oba of Benin and should therefore be returned there.

They also advised the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to be careful in handling the matter and not allow himself to be on the wrong side of history.

The experts made their views known in separate interviews with the Vanguard on Sunday.

The Acting Head of Department, International Studies and Diplomacy, Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Mr Mike Okemi, said there was no way the Edo State Government could lay claim to the items.

“In Benin Kingdom, those who produce those artefacts, the craftsmen, do so for the Oba free of charge and they also do those things whenever the Oba desires. The artefacts belong to the Oba and they are his personal property. Therefore, those items should be handed back to the Oba.

