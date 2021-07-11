Victimization: Abuja court fixes July 23rd to arraign OGFZA officials







By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Following the recent suspension of the over two months strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) recently, a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, has fixed July 23 for the arraignment of two staff members of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) for alleged forgery and falsification of documents.

In a notice served on all the parties involved, Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, fixed the date following the suspension of the 64-day industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Although the arraignment was stalled on April 26th this year because of the strike action by the staff of the curts, the new date had been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff.

In a separate letter,the court had, on March 18th, 2021 given the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, three weeks to produce the Head of Legal Services and Secretary to OGFZA, Mr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper