Why infertile men should stop blaming their partners





By Bunmi Sofola

Why do male doctors continue to lay blame for infertility on women? Do women themselves automatically assume infertility is their fault? Or could the driving factor be that invasive and complex fertility treatments for women is hugely lucrative for those carrying them out? These are questions urgently begging for answers as infertility problems continue to rise.

To the outside world, Babalola has an enviable life. Happily married to an attractive medical doctor with a comfortable home and a secure business, he is a father figure to his wife’s six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

There is, however, a yawning chasm in Babalola’s life – his wife of four years was not yet pregnant after two years of marriage and it’s all down to his low sperm count. He is part of a silent epidemic of male infertility – a problem growing at an alarming rate and one which is now affecting thousands of young, otherwise healthy men. At…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper