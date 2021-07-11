Yoruba Nation: We’ll forge ahead with self-determination agenda—Gani Adams, YOV







By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and the Yoruba One Voice, YOV, weekend, vowed not to relent in their campaign for self-determination for the people of the South-West, declaring that the Yoruba Nation is resolved to forge ahead with renewed zeal.

In a communique issued at the end of a webinar conference themed: ‘The State of Yoruba Nation,’ organised to mark YOV’s first anniversary, the Diaspora group also called for an immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, UN, on the right to self-determination by the Yoruba Nation.

Participants at the conference, however, lamented the state of insecurity in the South-west, saying it has manifested in the invasion by the armed Fulani herdsmen, leading to incessant killings, raping, kidnapping of innocent people, among others.

YOV Secretary-General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, who read…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper