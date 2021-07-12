Court restrains conduct of Lagos Council polls without inclusion of Youth Party







The Youth Party has won a resounding victory today in their bid to ensure participation in the forthcoming Lagos Council Election fixed for 24th July 2021 and their perennial battle to ensure that INEC and LASIEC respect the rule of law, particularly obedience to judicial decisions.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/625, before His Lordship, Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko, granted the order of injunction in a case filed by the Youth Party and argued eloquently by Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, S.A.N., wherein he narrated the “travails of the Youth.”

The Court ruled and granted that: ‘INEC and LASIEC are restrained whether by themselves, their agents, privies, employees, officers, or anyone whosoever acting for them and on their behalf from conducting the forthcoming Lagos State Local Government elections scheduled for 24th July 2021 or any other elections whatsoever to the exclusion of the Applicant pending the determination of the Interlocutory…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper