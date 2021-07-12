Credit to economy rises 5% to N44.7trn







•Currency in circulation falls 4.1%

•Analyst caution FG against Ways & Means borrowing

By Babajide Komolafe & Peter Egwuatu

Credit to the economy grew by five percent to N44.7 trillion in five months to May this year driven by increased lending to the private sector.

However, currency outside banks and currency in circulation fell by 7.6 per cent and 4.1 per cent during the same period reflecting the impact of increased usage of electronic payment channels.

The CBN disclosed this in its updated Money and Credit data, which also showed a three per cent growth in Current Account deposits of banks.

Financial Vanguard analysis of the data shows that credit to the economy rose by N2.1 trillion or five per cent to N44.7 trillion in May from N42.6 trillion in December 2020.

The growth was driven by credit to the private sector which shot up by N2.1 trillion or seven per cent during the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper