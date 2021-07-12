Economy: YPF creates platform to galvanize potentials of young entrepreneurs





By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A nonprofit making organization, Young Professionals, PYF, weekend, disclosed creating a platform to galvanize the potentials of young entrepreneurs as a way to tackle growing unemployment among young people in the country.

This was made known by the Convener, YPF, Daniel Gemana, at the YPF, FCT Chapter, with its ‘Abuja Inaugural Summit’ with theme, ‘The Distinguished Professional Navigating Through Difficult Economic Storms’.

Gemana said the YPF deemed it fit to assist the government to create such platform to build capacity of young and promising Nigerians who want s to be self-employed and also become employers of labour at this point because the burden is enormous on government and as an organization with vision and mission to make young entrepreneurs to be on the driver’s seat of the economic cannot sit and allow young and fresh ideas and talents to waste.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper