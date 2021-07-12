FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Regional supporter GWC marks 500-day countdown





Friday, July 9, 2021: With the big kick-off now just 500 days away, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider GWC (Q.P.S.C.) has marked the milestone by highlighting the scale of its work surrounding the tournament. A fleet of GWC trucks made their way to the iconic Al Bayt Stadium to form an oversized number 500 in celebration of the occasion.

The Qatar-based specialist in supply chain solutions is collaborating with FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC to implement logistics services before, during, and after the competition, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December next year.

“Strategic partnerships will play an essential role in a successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are very grateful to GWC for their support,” FIFA Director of Marketing Jean-François Pathy said. “It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper