ISWAP report of appointing its own governor in Borno not authenticated — Zulum





Says he’s still in charge

Seeks Buhari’s help on refugees repatriation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum yesterday said that the alleged appointment of a governor over some territories in Borno state by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), was not authenticated.

Governor Zulum also declared that he was fully in charge of the state and that there was nothing contrary to show the emergence of any parallel government in the state.

The governor, who stated this while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said his administration was not investigating the issue.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 73 ISWAP terrorists; capture 44 AK 47 rifles, 7 Anti-Aircraft Guns, 7 gun trucks in major Northeast offensive

It will be recalled that a report had recently emerged, which claimed that the insurgents had appointed one Abba Kaka…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper