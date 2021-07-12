Murder of Super TV CEO: I met him lifeless on the floor — Chidinnma makes u-turn, denies involvement





*Family demands a reason for the delay in the autopsy report

* Police mum on Chidinmma’s u-turn

By Evelyn Usman

Twenty–one–year–old Chidinmma Ojukwu, the 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super Television, Michael Usifo Ataga, at a Short let apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos, last month, has denied culpability in the murder saga.

Her denial which contradicts her earlier admittance to the murder of the father of two was revealed in a video that went viral yesterday.

Chidinmma in the latest interview which Vanguard gathered was conducted after she was paraded before newsmen and a standing order was given not to allow any journalist speak with her at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, stated that she had gone to get food and some drugs on that fateful day, only to meet Usifo in the pool of his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper