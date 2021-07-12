N2bn Contract Fraud: ICPC docks ex-Surveyor-General, Awudu





…….secures N100m bail

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Monday, arraigned the former Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu, before an Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama.

Awudu was docked on a 22-count charge bordering on alleged contract fraud and breach of public trust. ICPC alleged that the Defendant awarded multiple contracts worth over N2billion to a company in which he was a Director and shareholder, as well as, to his relation and associates.

He was further accused of receiving over N300million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the office of Surveyor-General of the Federation, The Prosecution told the court that the Defendant, by his action, committed an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of…





