Oburu gi: Opata’s exit leap in Africa’s philosophical literature





By Dennis Agbo

Oburu gi (if it were you) that has been so much exposed to knowledge, would you not be sad that up till the present time, Africa’s sluggish development has continued to lack originality? Oburu gi that in your 70 years of scholarship, you are yet to create an indigenous theoretical framework but have all the while relied on theories from Aristotle, would you not retire a sad man?

Assuming it was actually you that neglected your native sciences and classified them as Africa magic or fetish in preference to the copycat of western technology, would you still be happy at 70 that you were retiring with a knowledge production that failed to bequeath the younger generation a sense of originality and self-confidence to contend with global challenges?

Place yourself in a situation where you were given automatic job as a university lecturer on merit, because you were the best graduating student in your class, but as time went on and under your nose you began to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper