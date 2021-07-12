You were studying accountancy at ABU when North, South agreed on rotational presidency, Ohanaeze reminds Bello





Governor Yahaya Bello

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was a student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, when the North and South agreed on the rotational presidency in 1998.

Ohanaeze said statesmen, including Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, among others, were at the meeting when the agreement was reached.

Vanguard reported that Governor Bello, who has not hidden his presidential ambition, declared that the rotational presidency was unconstitutional.

He said this at the maiden Annual Governor Yahaya Bello, GYB, seminar for the media, held in Abuja last Friday. Read the story HERE.

Reacting on Monday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said Bello was still young and, therefore, should follow the resolution of the southern governors who decided that the next…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper