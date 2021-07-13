68 million naira UCTH isolation debt: Fresh crisis brews between parties





…as hospital goes to another court to secure cost

By Ike Uchechukwu

The ongoing trial by justice Angela Obi of the Cross River State High Court between the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Management, UCTH Board, and a contractor Chief James Obi Achara has gone before another court.

They are before Justice Elias Abua seeking to get cost of the process during the time the matter lasted there ( his court )from Obi Achara Nigeria Limited.

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital is in court over the Isolation Centre Project in the hospital constructed by the contractor Obi Achara Nigeria Limited and he is being owed to the tune of 68 million naira.

While the case is currently pending in Suit No. HC/316/2020 before Angela Obi, the UCTH is seeking to relist an earlier case in Suit No. HC/104/2020 before Justice Elias Abua all in the Cross River State High Court.

The hospital insists that the case before Justice Abua was discontinued when the parties were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper