Backlash for Yomi Fabiyi over movie on Baba Ijesha saga “Oko Iyabo'”







By Ayo Onikoyi,

Actor Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’, has sparked an outrage from members of the public. The movie according to social media users, is based on Baba Ijesha’s rape saga with real names of those involved in the case. Also it was reportedly made to look like the minor was in an affair with Baba Ijesha who is now facing trial for child molestation and sexual abuse.

Yomi Fabiyi has been dragged for being insensitive and making a mockery of the pain of the minor and those involved in the case.

Here are some reactions to the movie on social media;

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote “An underaged girl was allegedly raped in the past by a Yoruba actor. There’s video proving further attempts by the same man. Yomi Fabiyi makes a movie mocking the child, her mom Princess and Iyabo Ojo the whistleblower. This is complete and utter shame to the entire Yoruba movie industry.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper