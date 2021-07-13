Buhari to NASS: We must do everything in our powers to end insecurity





…Says insecurity inhibits development, innovation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night said that his administration was ready to use everything within its powers to end insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

The President, who spoke at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, said ‘‘insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.’’

President Buhari expressed concern that insecurity had inhibited government’s ability to build infrastructure, provide the much needed social services to the people, and to attract investments that drive innovation, create industries, and provide jobs and create wealth.

