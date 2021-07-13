Financial institutions get Fintrak software for productivity







By Cynthia Alo

FinTrak Software has introduced software to enable financial institutions to drive productivity among staff in the organisations.

According to a statement by the tech firm, the software allows performance reports to be accessible through mobile devices either in smartphones or tablets thereby aiding executives that are working from home or remotely to increase productivity in their organisations.

The statement also noted that in the last decade, banks simply relied on monthly financial statements, balance sheets, income statements, branch revenue and expense reports as the only measurements of performance.

It further claimed that in the era of increased financial sector regulation and advanced technology adoptions that impact customers and revenue, more and more data are available as of today, adding that businesses are now taking a more rigorous, in-depth approach to managing corporate performance.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper