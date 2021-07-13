I can’t leave APC for Uzodimma – Okorocha





By Chinonso Alozie

The Former Governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday dismissed the report that he has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Okorocha spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, saying that the report of defection was to blackmail him out of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Imo state government.

According to Okorocha, “Governor Hope Uzodinma can not and will not blackmail Senator Rochas Okorocha out of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story of Senator Rochas Okorocha leaving the APC for the PDP, last Monday.

“He had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC, because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation Committee. And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National Office of the Party, with men and women who had sacrificed all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper