Insecurity driving up oil production cost in Nigeria – Sylva





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The cost of providing security for the smooth operation of the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria is driving up production cost per barrel in the country, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has said.

Sylva who stated this in Abuja on Monday at the 4th annual Valuechain lecture and award, pointed out that for oil production cost per barrel to fall, cost of security has to be lower.

The Minister, who expressed satisfaction at new measures put in place by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to check insecurity in Nigerian waters, said the petroleum industry must work in synergy with NIMASA for coordinated approach to the challenge.

He said: “I am very happy with the facilities NIMASA have in place to tackle insecurity in the maritime sector because if you want to really talk about reducing the cost of production in the oil and gas sector, you must touch security.

“Security is one of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper