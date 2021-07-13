Okorocha’s alleged suspension: Fifth Columnists lifted signatures from leaked INEC memo -APC





By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed a letter in circulation purporting to have emanated from it and suspending a former Governor of Imo state, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday night in Abuja.

Urging the public to be circumspect, the party said the senator and some chieftains of the party were recently at its national secretariat in Abuja where they discussed on how to move the party forward and equally pledged their commitment to its peace building efforts.

The statement reads; “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper