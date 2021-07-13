Tennis star, Roger Federer pulls out of Olympics due to knee injury







Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a setback on his earlier injured knee.

Federer made the announcement via a statement released on Twitter

The statement reads: “During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!”

Federer was earlier beaten in straight sets by 14th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz to end his Wimbledon run.

