UPU calls for speedy passage of Electoral Act Amendment Bill







Urges Omo-Agege to lead campaign on inclusion of electronic transmission of polling results

Backs Southern Govs on Electoral Act

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has called on the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Act amendment Bill on time so that it would help to bring credibility to the 2023 elections.

UPU also called on the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is an Urhobo son to mobilize his colleagues to ensure that electronic transmission of election results from the polling units was included in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The group further expressed its support to the position of the Southern Governors Forum, SGF, which endorsed the transmission of election results electronically from the polling units.

These were contained in a statement issued by the factional president of UPU, Chief Joseph Omene, and made available to Vanguard.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper