Zulum dispels report of ISWAP appointing gov in Borno





Says he's still in charge
Seeks Buhari's help on refugees repatriation

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, said that the alleged appointment of a governor over some territories in the state by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, was not authenticated.

Governor Zulum said he was fully in charge of the state and that there was nothing contrary to show the emergence of any parallel government in the state.

The governor, who addressed State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said his administration was not investigating the issue.

It will be recalled that a report had recently emerged, which claimed that the insurgents had appointed one Abba Kaka as the governor under a new leadership restructuring by an interim council.

Zulum, said: “We are yet to validate the authenticity of this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper