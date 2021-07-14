2021 UTME mass failure exaggerated ― JAMB Registrar, Oloyede







Professor Is-haq Oloyede

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede has disclosed that the hue over the poor performance of students in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is not only exaggerated but also misplaced.

He added that though UTME is not an achievement test but a ranking test aimed at grading a group of candidates for equitable placement into tertiary institutions, yet, government and stakeholders should interrogate the facilities available for candidates preparing to enter higher institutions of learning in Nigeria.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of JAMB’s The International Talent Resort Centre, Alarape, Gbongan, Osun state on Wednesday, he said the body has substantially won the war against examination malpractices, saying no amount of blackmail would deter the body from ridding the education system of the illicit act of examination syndicates.

