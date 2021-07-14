Buhari swears in 5 Permanent Secretaries







President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five new Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The permanent secretaries include: Ibrahim Yusuf from Katsina State, Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu State), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos State) and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that the permanent secretaries were sworn in shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

ALSO READ: Reps receive reports on Electoral Amendment Bill

The meeting, presided over by the president, was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers were also physically in attendance at the meeting while the remaining council cabinet members participated online from their respective offices.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Buhari swears in 5 Permanent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper