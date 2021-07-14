Effective collaboration will help address sub-regional standard challenges – Osinbajo







Nigeria, ECOWAS sign MoU on implementing Early Warning mechanism, centre

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Since security threats confronting Nigeria and the rest of West Africa are becoming more violent, asymmetric, cross-border by nature, and spreading faster than before, the need for an effective sub-regional collaboration on early warning systems has become a necessity, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the implementation of an Early Warning mechanism and for the establishment of a National Early Warning and Response Centre in the country.

The Strategic Framework for the establishment of National Early Warning and Response mechanisms was adopted by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at the 45th ordinary session which held in Accra,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper