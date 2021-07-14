Jigawa Assembly passes N20.44bn supplementary bill





The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved N20.44 billion supplementary budget to fast track the completion of viable projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Badaru Abubakar, on July 12, submitted a proposed supplementary budget of N18.99 billion to the House for approval.

The proposed bill was to facilitate the completion of the ongoing roads, electrification and health sector projects across the state.

Other areas to be covered by the appropriated funds include commerce and industry, water supply, agriculture, women affairs, among others.

However, while deliberating on the bill in the Committee of the Whole, a legislator, Muhammad Abubakar (APC- Maigatari), drew the attention of his colleagues on the exigency to include constituency projects in the supplementary bill.

The committee, therefore, agreed to include N2.4 billion for constituency projects thereby bringing the total budget size approved by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper