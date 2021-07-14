Kano Assembly suspends investigation of Anti-Corruption chair







Kano Assembly

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has on Wednesday suspended the investigation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Muhyi Magaji Rimingado on the ground of ill health.

Recall that Rimingado was summoned by the Assembly to appear before it adhoc committee on Wednesday over petition filed against him by the office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the assembly, the Secretary of the committee and Deputy Director, Legal Services, Kano State House of Assembly, Bar. Abdullahi A. Bature Dal announced the suspension of the investigation and to give a new date for his appearance.

Dal said the assembly was served with a letter by the lawyer to the suspended chairman informing the house that he is ill and in Abuja attending to his health issues.

According to him, “We received a letter from the lawyer of the suspended Chairman of the commission stating that he is ill and attending to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper