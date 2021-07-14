Navy Recruitment: Reps allege non-compliance with federal character, demand details of recruitments from 2014 till date







…direct institution to suspend the pre-screening exercise of shortlisted candidates

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Wednesday, fingered lopsidedness in the Nigerian Navy recruitment and directed the institution to suspend forthwith the forthcoming pre-screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates.

The House also asked the Navy to provide details of all recruitment from 2014 to date showing the geographical spread.

The parliament said the essence was to help strengthen the federal character law as well as to ensure better and more vigorous enforcement and implementation.

It added that every Nigerian deserved to be treated with dignity and rights irrespective of where they may be located physically in the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper