NDLEA discovers drug cartels





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered three drug cartels allegedly supplying illicit substances to some states.

The agency also recovered skunk and cocaine weighing more than 843 kilogrammes.

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi announced the discovery in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the operatives also arrested no fewer than seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates in separate raids in Kogi, Nasarawa State, and Benue.

He said that the arrest was made as the offenders attempted to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi Command of the agency.

He also said that the cartels were intercepted on July 12 at a jetty in Idah, Kogi, in a car marked Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487 kilogrammes of cannabis.

“In Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives had on July 8 raided…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper