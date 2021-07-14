Ondo tops FG’s fiscal transparency rating, gets World Bank Grant





The Federal Government has ranked Ondo state first in its rating of the 36 states of the Federation in Public Sector Accounting Procedures.

This was contained in the current report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Implementation released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

A release by the Ondo state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said that the report has already been sent to the World Bank in readiness for yet-to-be-specified funds as a grant to Ondo.

Ojogo said that “Mr Governor has already been briefed in writing by the State Auditor General for Local Governments via a letter dated June 24, 2021. Interestingly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning had since sent it to the World Bank in readiness for the grant.

“It is a very commendable development that…





