PIB: NUPENG, PENGASSAN identify ‘grey areas’







By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and its Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, have identified some grey areas in the in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, recently passed by the National Assembly, NASS, warning that ther could be crisis if they are not addressed before Presidential assent.

The two unions in the nation’s petroleum industry, also fumed over the restriction of import license of products to only few refiners in the country, describing it as major drawback of passed bill.

In a statement by the leadership of the NUPENG and its PENGASSAN counterpart, they also insisted on single regulator in the sector in the best interest of the nation and the industry.

According to them, among others, some of the grey areas included Board membership of Unions, restriction on import license, single regulator in the industry, provision of incentive for investment in local refining,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper