Supreme Court retrains FG from ceding 17 oil wells to Imo state





Adjourns case till Sept 21 for hearing

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, issued an order of injunction restraining the Federal Government from ceding 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede, to Imo state.

The apex court ordered FG and its agencies to halt actions pertaining to the alleged plan to cede the oil wells to Imo state, pending the determination of a suit that was brought before it by the Rivers state government.

A chamber ruling the court delivered on the matter on Wednesday followed an ex-parte application Rivers State argued through its lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Ukala, SAN.

The Supreme Court specifically restrained the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Imo state, from taking any further action on the ownership of the disputed 17 oil wells, pending resolution of legal issues surrounding its ownership.

It further barred…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper