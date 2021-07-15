2023: Why civil servants must play partisan politics — NLC







By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has explained that civil servants must actively take part in the 2023 elections in order to elect a better individual to meet their needs and to get better treatment from the government of the day.

The State Chairman of NLC, Beatrice Itubo, at Quadrennial Conference of Delegates of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Rivers State Wings in Port Harcourt, said workers were treated poorly because they are not politically active.

Itubo noted that if teachers begin to take part in active politics that they would be among the policymakers to decide their future, charging teachers to get registered and be part of the electoral process in 2023.

She said: “No increment of salary, no incentives at all to motivate you work. I know you are going through a lot, but I salute your resilience. We will not just go and sit down praying that God should help us, God does not work that way.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper