Abia 2023: It is turn of Isiukwuato – Abia Founding Fathers







By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

AHEAD of the 2023 governorship tussle in Abia state, the founding fathers of the state have said that the the people of Isuikwuato District, in Abia North Senatorial Zone, are the rightful people to produce the Governor of Abia state in 2023.

The elders said this would engeder peace, justice and harmonious coexistence of all parts of the people of the State.

They have, therefore, called on all political parties that want to field governorship candidates for the election in the state to ensure that they field a candidate from that district, saying such will ensure that an Isiukwuato person emerges the governor.

They made the position known in a six page press release issued on Tuesday, after a meeting in Aba. Entitled “Abia State Politics 2023, In The Spirit of The Charter of Equity”, they said that “the governorship candidacy should be based on merit, veritable track records of achievements in public or private capacity, integrity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper