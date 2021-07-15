COVID-19 third wave: Awujale Adetona cancels 2021 Ojude Oba Festival





Ojude Oba celebrations in Ijebu-Ode, Thursday.

THE Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has approved the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the Annual Ojude Oba Festival of Ijebu Ode.

This, according to known history makes it only the second time the annual event would be called off.

In a Press statement issued by the Coordinator of the Festival and Baagbimo of Ijebu, Chief (Dr) Fassy Yusuf, and made available to Vanguard, the cancellation was attributed to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, its likely upsurge with the Delta variant and the negligible number of people that had taken the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Yusuf explained that rather than expose people who will converge on Ijebu Ode from all over the world to participate in the ancient and unique socio-cultural and religious festival of the Ijebu nation, with its parade of traditional age groups and the spectacular durbar with unsurpassable equestrian display, to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper