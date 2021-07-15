Don’t marginalise widows, Akeredolu tells Nigerians





By Joy Iwelu

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabirin Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, has called on all Nigerians to continue to show support and care for widows who are saying they are usually marginalised and forgotten in society.

She made this call in commemoration of the International Widows’ Day, marked globally every 23rd of June to create awareness of the plight faced by widows and highlight solutions to these problems.

Anyawu-Akeredolu who noted that this year’s theme: Invisible women, invisible problems, also seeks to bring to attention the miseries, issues, and challenges faced by women immediately after the death of their husbands, urged society to rally round widows to help them ease the burdens of their situation.

According to her: “Most widows around us suffer in silence; their fundamental human rights are sometimes threatened in their search for daily bread and other traumatic experiences. As a decent society, we must extend our hands of fellowship,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper