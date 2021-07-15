Nigerians need more than food from G7 nations







NIGERIANS are grateful that the G7 group of nations, an inter-governmental organisation made up of the world’s largest developed economies – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada – has appropriated $382 million (N180 billion) to combat the worsening food crisis and famine in Boko Haram-ravaged North-East Nigeria.

The project, tagged ‘G7 Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Compact’, is aimed at leading international efforts through the UN High-Level Task Force on Preventing Famine to stem the growth of humanitarian needs and ensure that people in North-East of Nigeria have access to food, clean water and sanitation.

The project is also aimed at ensuring that children in that part of Nigeria have access to lifesaving malnutrition treatment and vaccinations as well as protect civilians, especially women and girls, from violence.

According to the statistics released, 1.9 million people have been displaced in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper