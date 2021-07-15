Salesgirl remanded for alleged N1m theft, attempted murder





A 21-year-old girl, Blessing Lawal, was on Thursday remanded at a correctional centre for alleged one million naira theft and attempted murder.

Chief Magistrate F.M. Ajayi, gave 14 days remand order at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos.

The defendant who resides in Aguda area of Lagos is standing trial on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and attempted murder.

The prosecuting lawyer with the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Mr Williams Ologun, brought a request for 14 days’ remand with a supporting affidavit, a copy of the complaint’s letter and the defendant’s statement.

READ ALSO: My health deteriorating, I may die in detention, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

Ologun said the defendant had on April 2 lured the complainant, Mr Abdullahi Babatunde, to a location on the pretext of selling a Toyota Corolla to him for one million naira.

He said the defendant and her accomplices (who are now at large) collected the payment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper