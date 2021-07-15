The delusion of institutionalising online learning







By Segun Ige

A LEARNING management system is an online learning platform or portal where lecturers upload lecture notes, slides, or videos on certain courses on the one hand, and where students download relevant materials, submit assignments and take whatever assessments, on the other hand. LMS is not actually a modern technique of learning. It’s been an integral part of every successful “management system” where learning is invariably mediated via socio-cyber space.

Schools in Nigeria, in general, have not been digitally institutionalised and equipped to the point of meeting up with the demands of teaching and learning online. And as far as online learning is concerned, we’re extremely lagging behind because the foundation of our educational system wasn’t digital-driven, and we’re entrusted with the decades-to-come responsibility of recalibrating the education sector to the proper place of competence and performance.

The new learning environment the pandemic has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper