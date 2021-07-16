Anambra polls: Your conspiracy to substitute Soludo can’t stand ― APGA tells INEC







Says action criminal, illegal and unacceptable

Urges Buhari, NASS to intervene to save democracy

By Chris Ochayi

Professor Charles Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of conspiracy in the substitution of its candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, declaring that the illegality was unacceptable and will not stand.

National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, who blew hot on the alleged grand conspiracy to scuttle the party’s chances at the polls, wanted on the grave consequences and embarrassment the plot will cause the country.

Dr Oye, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, intervene by ensuring that the management of INEC do the needful in order to save the nation and it’s democracy from the impending doom.

Describing the action as criminal and legally unattainable, Dr Oye said, “INEC cannot do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper