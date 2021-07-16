Blasphemy: Kano Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar, arrested





By Bashir Bello

A controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara has been arrested and charged to court for alleged blasphemy and incitement.

The embattled Sheikh Kabara was charged to court for statements mortifying the companions and sacrilegious to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that the development followed the receipt of the First Information Report, FIR, from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and commissioner for justice which prepared charges against the cleric.

Garba said Abduljabbar was subsequently arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Kofar Kudu, Alkali Ibrahim Sarki Yola, where the charges that included blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences were mentioned.

The statement added that after the…





