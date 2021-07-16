





…holds press conference on electronic transmission of election results

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has walked out of the Committee of the Whole considering the report of the Electoral Bill.

This is because of Deputy Speaker, Wase’s insistence that clause 52(2) cannot be debated again.

The caucus is currently briefing the Press on the electronic transmission of election results.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post BREAKING: Electoral Bill: Reps minority caucus stages walkout from plenary appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper